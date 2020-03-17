Perodua suspends all operations until March 31

Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) will suspend all operations at its head office, manufacturing facilities, sales and service centres as well as Body & Paint outlets nationwide from March 18 to 31. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) will suspend all operations at its head office, manufacturing facilities, sales and service centres as well as Body & Paint outlets nationwide from March 18 to 31, following the Movement Control Order imposed by the Malaysian government in response to the Covid-19 pandemic that has gripped the nation.

Its president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said due to this, new vehicle deliveries, servicing and Body & Paint services are expected to resume only after the Movement Control Order is lifted.

“Our related outlet personnel may contact customers during this period to provide explanations and clarification. We ask for your patience and understanding during this time.

“We hope all Malaysians will cooperate with this government directive and limit their movements as much as possible to curb the spread of Covid-19,” Zainal said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Boon Siew Honda also announced it would shut down its operations from March 18 to 31.

In its statement, Boon Siew said it would tentatively resume business operations on April 1. — Bernama