MIDF Research: Foreign investors offload RM1.91b of local equities last week

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 ― Bursa Malaysia endured another week of foreign outflow, as overseas investors pulled out RM1.91 billion net of local equities last week, compared with an outflow of RM1.19 billion the previous week, according to the MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd Research.

Nevertheless, MIDF Research’s Adam M. Rahim in a note said, in comparison to its other six Asian peers, Malaysia has the second least foreign net outflow on a year-to-date basis.

Last week’s foreign net selling had brought the year-to-date foreign net outflow from Malaysia to RM5.21 billion, he said.

“The week started with Bursa seeing a RM459.9 million of foreign net selling on Monday, triggered by the slump in oil price due to Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil producers failing to agree on cutting output.

“The pace at which foreign investors were selling local equities decelerated to RM257 million net on Tuesday. Bargain-hunting activity offered some relief to the local bourse which eked out a 0.4 per cent gain on the same day but not enough to lift it beyond the 1,450 territory,” he added.

Adam said foreign net selling gained momentum on Wednesday to reach RM320.3 million despite gains on Wall Street as hopes were buoyed that President Donald Trump will act to cushion the economy from pain inflicted by the fast-spreading coronavirus.

“The foreign net outflow continued to increase to RM375.4 million after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a “global pandemic” on Thursday.

“While Friday the 13th brought wild swings for Bursa as the local stock barometer faced its worst day since 2008, declining by 5.3 per cent to settle at 1,344.8 points,” he said.

As such, international funds dumped equities listed on Bursa at a tune of RM482.7 million net.

Adam said in terms of participation, the average daily traded value of foreign investors recorded the smallest gain of 13.1 per cent for the week and remained at a healthy level of RM1.72 billion. ― Bernama