Sterling rebounds from five-month lows in volatile trading

Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the Money Service Austria company’s headquarters in Vienna November 16, 2017. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 13 — The British pound rebounded nearly half a per cent in volatile trading today after falling to its lowest level in five months in the previous session.

Though European stock markets stabilised today and US stock index futures pointed to a firmer start on Wall Street, investors were staring at billions of dollars in losses as global financial markets faced their worst weekly performance since the 2008 financial crisis.

In early trading today, the British currency rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.2625 (RM5.41) after falling below US$1.25 to its lowest level in five months yesterday.

The pound has largely tracked the volatile moves in global markets this week with twin stimulus measures from the Bank of England and the British government, including an interest rate cut and billions of pounds of support for struggling firms offering only temporary support.

The pound has come under pressure this week as investors expected the pound to remain vulnerable due to its exposure to its major export markets including the United States and Europe, according to Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

Against the euro, the pound halted its losing streak, gaining by a similar magnitude to 88.58 pence and just below an October 2019 high of 89.38 pence. — Reuters