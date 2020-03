The CAC 40 was down 10.2 per cent to 4142.13 around 1340 GMT, while the DAX 30 in Frankfurt had tumbled 10.3 per cent to 9,360.58. — Reuters pic

PARIS, March 12 — The Paris and Frankfurt stock exchanges fell more than 10 per cent in afternoon trading after the European Central Bank unveiled a series of measures to shore up the eurozone economy but did not cut rates.

