FTSE slides past Brexit lows as airlines sink

A street cleaning operative walks past the London Stock Exchange Group building in London’s financial district March 9, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 12 — London’s stock market fell past 2016 Brexit referendum lows today as a shock US ban on European travellers sent shares in already hard-pressed British Airways and other airlines down by almost another 10 per cent.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 5.2 per cent to its lowest since February 2016. If it falls another 1.5 per cent, the index will reach lows not seen since the height of the European debt crisis in 2012.

Although the United Kingdom was spared from the travel restrictions, fears were widespread over its impact on the travel sector.

Shares of British Airways, EasyJet and WIZZ Air, which have already had to axe flights to and from Italy, fell between seven per cent and nine per cent.

Oil majors BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc slipped between four per cent and five per cent, as oil prices took another blow from the dramatic moves by US President Donald Trump.

The World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a pandemic, and investors fear that a lack of a co-ordinated policy response will increase the damage to the global economy.

That sparked an end to the longest bull run in US stock market history, sinking the Dow Jones Industrial Average index tipped into bear market territory.

London’s domestically focused FTSE 250 was also down 6.1 per cent. — Reuters