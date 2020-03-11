UK cuts growth forecasts for 2020, increases for 2021

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak poses with the red budget box outside his office in Downing Street in London March 11, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 11 — British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced updated growth forecasts for the country’s economy which was on course to expand by 1.1 per cent this year and 1.8 per cent in 2021, as he presented his first annual budget today.

In March 2019, the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast growth of 1.4 per cent for 2020 and 1.6 per cent for 2021.

Today’s OBR growth forecasts were finalised before the past week’s sharp fall in share prices and rise in the number of coronavirus cases worldwide.

Sunak announced the OBR forecasts as he delivered the first budget plan of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new government.

Britain’s economy grew 1.4 per cent last year, below its long-run average. — Reuters