Uber may suspend accounts of riders, drivers who test positive for coronavirus

The logo of Uber is seen on an iPad, during a news conference to announce Uber resumes ride-hailing service, in Taipei April 15, 2017. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, March 11 — Uber Technologies Inc notified riders and drivers that it may temporarily suspend the accounts of anyone who has tested positive for the coronavirus or have been exposed to it, the ride-hailing company said today.

The company, which has already taken action in some affected markets, said it had a team working around-the-clock to support public health authorities in their response to the epidemic.

Uber laid out the company’s detailed policy on the outbreak for all riders and drivers on its website, outlining the steps the company has taken to manage the situation. (https://ubr.to/2W4FtPw)

“We have a dedicated global team, guided by the advice of a consulting public health expert, working to respond in every market where we operate around the world,” Uber said.

“We’ve already helped drivers in some affected areas, and we’re working to quickly implement this worldwide.”

Uber last month suspended 240 accounts of users in Mexico who may recently have come in contact with someone possibly infected with the new coronavirus.

Uber said on Saturday it would offer compensation to drivers and delivery people diagnosed with the coronavirus or placed in quarantine for up to 14 days. — Reuters