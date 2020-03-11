Malaysia wants to resolve palm oil spat with India within a month, minister says

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali and his deputy Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng attend a briefing in Putrajaya March 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Malaysia aims to resolve its palm oil spat with India within a month, the South-east Asian nation's new minister of plantation industries and commodities said today.

Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali added that he wanted to send a delegation to India as soon as possible in an effort to improve ties between the two countries.

India, the world's biggest consumer of edible oil, this year set curbs on palm oil purchases from Malaysia in retaliation for comments by then prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad, criticising New Delhi's policy on the Himalayan region of Kashmir.

New Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin took office last month after Mahathir's unexpected resignation. — Reuters