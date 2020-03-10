UEM Edgenta eyes Indonesia as key market for expansion

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — UEM Edgenta Bhd is eyeing Indonesia as a key target market for 2020 to 2021 to expand its business particularly in healthcare and infrastructure services.

Managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Azmir Merican said the company has had a presence in Indonesia for four years, and the republic currently contributes about five per cent to the group’s revenue.

“We find the country has vast potential for UEM Edgenta’s services to expand.

“Looking at the amount of highways and hospitals in the country and compared to Malaysia, the market is huge. If we can get a slice of the market it would be good, although I cannot quantify it now,” he said at a media briefing on financial year 2019 (FY19).

Azmir said as a market entry strategy, the company would leverage on its digital solutions, which have been successfully implemented locally as well as in Singapore, to be introduced and replicated in Indonesia.

He expressed his belief that the company can do business in Indonesia as it knows the country well and can customise its current solutions to Indonesian customers.

UEM Edgenta, he said, does not focus on tenders to clinch jobs as it does not believe in competing on price but rather on providing solutions by monetising and optimising costs based on data collected.

“Over time, we hope Indonesia could be like the India and Taiwan markets that we had,” he said.

The India and Taiwan businesses contributed revenue of RM51.2 million and RM271.3 million respectively to the group in FY18.

Moving forward, he said 2020 is going to be a tough and challenging year with business impacted by various factors affecting the global economy in addition to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, whose end is unknown.

However, he noted, the company’s business has remained resilient with defensive stocks, mainly healthcare and infrastructure services, contributing 90 per cent of its profit and revenue, with the ratio of its overseas to local business at about 40:60.

Work in hand remains healthy at RM13.2 billion as at December 2019, which would translate to earnings visibility up to 2038, he added. — Bernama