Russian stock exchange down more than 10pc on opening

A picture illustration shows rolled Russian rouble banknotes on a table in Warsaw, Poland, January 22, 2016. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, March 10 — Russia’s RTS stock index dived more than 10 per cent on opening today after a public holiday, following a crash in oil prices that saw the rouble and global markets post massive losses.

The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 16 per cent on opening before rallying slightly to be around 13 per cent down at 0815 GMT.

The rouble-denominated Moex fell 10.4 per cent on opening before recovering slightly to show a loss of 8.5 per cent.

The Russian rouble tumbled in value yesterday to trade at 75 to the US dollar, a rate last seen in early 2016.

Today, it rose slightly and was trading at around 72 to the dollar and 82 to the euro.

The markets sold off after Russia on Friday failed to come to a deal with oil-export cartel Opec on further reducing output by 1.5 million barrels per day.

Shares in Russian oil and gas companies, particularly Rosneft, fell sharply on Russian stock markets today, following the lead of their peers overseas.

Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin’s, had long argued the cutback agreement with Opec was hurting Russia’s interests and benefitting shale producers in the United States.

Opec had urged the cut due to a slump in demand linked to the global coronavirus outbreak.

This signalled the disintegration of an alliance between Opec and Russia, a non-Opec member and the world’s second-biggest oil producer that had sought to control supply to support prices.

Saudi Arabia responded on Sunday with the biggest cut in its prices of the past 20 years in a bid to win market share.

This sent oil prices crashing, registering the single biggest one-day loss in three decades yesterday.

The Russian Central Bank and the finance ministry yesterday quickly announced measures aimed at stabilising the rouble to ensure financial stability.

Oil stocks in the energy-rich Gulf states rebounded strongly today, with the Saudi bourse jumping 5.6 per cent. — AFP