Tokyo’s Nikkei flat as investors eye Democratic race

A man looks at an electronic board showing the Nikkei stock index outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan January 7, 2019. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, March 4 — Tokyo’s key Nikkei index closed flat on Wednesday with investors cautious as they eyed results from the race to become the Democratic challenger to US President Donald Trump.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.08 per cent, or 17.33 points, to end at 21,100.06, while the broader Topix index was down 0.17 per cent, or 2.62 points, at 1,502.50.

“The Nikkei index rebounded to the 21,200 level at one point, but after that, it moved up and down as the results of the US Democratic race came in,” Okasan Online Securities analyst Yoshihiro Ito said in a note.

Joe Biden, a former vice president under Barack Obama, seized the momentum in the race with a string of Super Tuesday victories against leftist rival Bernie Sanders.

The Nikkei had opened lower with investors underwhelmed by the US Federal Reserve’s surprise rate cut.

The Fed slashed interest rates in a bid to head off the worst of the economic damage the new coronavirus is wreaking on the world economy.

The dollar fetched ¥107.41 in Asian trade, after briefly dipping below the ¥107 level before Tokyo hours. That compares with ¥107.16 in New York late Tuesday.

In Tokyo, Nintendo advanced 1.22 per cent to ¥37,250 while cosmetics giant Shiseido rose 1.45 per cent to ¥6,496.

Banks were lower with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial dropping 2.24 per cent to ¥508.4 and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial 2.11 per cent to ¥3,331.

Toyota lost 0.99 per cent to ¥6,974 while Honda fell 0.77 per cent to ¥2,741.5. — AFP