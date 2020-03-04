Small, medium-sized companies urged to participate in NACRA programme

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — National Annual Corporate Report Award (NACRA) 2020 Adjudication Committee chairman Ahmad Zahirudin Abdul Rahim wants to see more small and medium-sized companies participate in NACRA to enhance the quality of annual reports and maintain a vision of promoting excellence and accountability in Malaysian corporate reporting.

He said good corporate reporting could become highly useful for companies to align their performance with their strategy and meet increasing investor scrutiny and expectations for better sustainability.

“Under the new NACRA framework, we still look at the quality of the financial report and how well you tell the companies’ story, but instead of assessing companies against their peers in the same industry, companies’ annual reports will assessed against their peers within the same tier of market capitalisation.

“This year we have three categories — for companies with RM10 billion market capitalisation, RM2 billion to RM10 billion market capitalisation, and less than RM2 billion market capitalisation. We also have a special category for non-listed organisations,” he told reporters after launching the new NACRA framework here today.

Earlier in his speech, Ahmad Zahirudin said under the new NACRA, the organisers — Bursa Malaysia Bhd, Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA) and the Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants (MICPA) — had streamlined the adjudication process from two stages to one, which would be more efficient and more appropriate for the new awards structure.

“The new NACRA also has dispensed with the separate categories for industries to further streamline the awards framework and all participants are eligible to compete for Best Sustainability Reporting and Best Designed Annual Report.

“Participants who submit the Bahasa Melayu version of their annual reports will be eligible to compete for the title of Best Annual Report in Bahasa Melayu,” he said.

Meanwhile, NACRA 2020 offers 21 possible Excellence Awards — one platinum award, and up to three gold awards and three silver awards for each category of market capitalisation, to be awarded at the organisers’ discretion, and an award for non-listed organisations.

The NACRA assessment criteria have been realigned with and sustainability elements and emphasise the importance of non-financial information, forward-looking statements and sustainability information to communicate organisations’ value creation narratives over time.

Recognising the growing global emphasis on sustainability and impact reporting on ESG (environmental, societal and governance) impacts, NACRA continues to offer an award for Best Sustainability Reporting.

All public listed and non-public listed organisations as well as other organisations established in Malaysia are invited to participate in NACRA. The closing date for registration and submission of entries is May 29.

For more information about NACRA 2020, contact the NACRA Secretariat at [email protected]. — Bernama