Research houses trim earnings outlook for TNB

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — MIDF Research and AllianceDBS Research have trimmed earnings forecasts for Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) for the financial years 2020 and 2021 (FY20 and FY21).

In a note today, MIDF Research said the revision in earnings outlook was due to the weaker-than-expected results recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019 (Q419).

TNB’s core net profit stood at RM477 million in Q419, bringing FY19 net profit to RM4.7 billion, dragged down by unplanned outages, restructuring cost and higher finance cost from the commissioning of Jimah East.

“We trim our FY20 and FY21 forecast results by 9.7 per cent and 10.3 per cent respectively.

“Despite the cut, we expect Tenaga’s FY20F to recover by 10 per cent given the absence of the one-off restructuring costs and assuming no more planned outages in FY20F,” it said, adding that the 15 per cent discount on electricity tariff as announced in the recent economic stimulus package will be fully funded by the Electricity Industry Fund (EIF) and would have no impact on TNB’s earnings

Overall, MIDF Research is maintaining a ‘buy’ call on TNB but with a target price revised to RM13.80 from RM14.40 per share.

Meanwhile, AllianceDBS Research said it has slashed earnings estimations on TNB for FY20 and FY21 by 5.0 per cent and 4.9 per cent respectively.

“We introduce FY22 net profit forecast of RM5.5 billion (+1.0 per cent year-on-year) on the back of electricity demand growth of 1.0 per cent,” AllianceDBS Research added.

The research house is maintaining a ‘hold’ call on TNB with a lower discounted cash flow-based target price of RM12.90 from RM13.40 per share.

