European stock markets slide over 2.0pc

LONDON, Feb 27 — European stock markets slumped more than 2.0 per cent in early trading today on surging numbers of Covid-19 infections outside of China.

Around 0830 GMT, London was down 2.5 per cent.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt and Paris tumbled 2.4 per cent, Milan retreated 2.3 per cent and Madrid was down 1.9 per cent.

“The brutality continues for the equity markets,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Avatrade.

“Investors are highly concerned about the impact of coronavirus on global growth.” — AFP