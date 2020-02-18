Philippines' remittances hit US$33.5b in 2019, says central bank

A logo of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines) is seen at their main building in Manila. — Reuters pic

MANILA, Feb 18 ― Personal remittances or the money sent home by overseas Filipinos in 2019 reached a record high of US$33.5 billion (RM139 billion) in 2019, 3.9 per cent higher than that of 2018, the Philippine central bank said yesterday.

According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) or the Central Bank of the Philippines, the sustained growth in personal remittances during the year was primarily driven by a 3.5-per cent increase in remittances from land-based workers with work contracts of one year or more, which amounted to US$25.6 billion from US$24.8 billion.

Moreover, the BSP said a 6.5-per cent rise in personal remittances from sea-based and land-based workers with work contracts of less than one year, amounting to US$7.1 billion from US$6.7 billion, contributed to the growth in personal remittances.

In 2019, the BSP said personal remittances, which boost household income and consumption, accounted for 9.3 per cent and 7.8 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) and gross national income (GNI), respectively.

Much of the remittances from overseas Filipinos were in the form of cash that were coursed through the banks, the BSP said.

The BSP further said total cash remittances in 2019 amounted to an all-time high of US$30.1 billion, 4.1 per cent higher than the US$28.9 billion recorded in 2018.

During the year, the BSP said remittance inflows were sourced mainly from the United States, which accounted for the highest share to total remittances at 37.6 per cent, followed by Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Japan, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Canada, China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Germany and Kuwait.

Remittances, or the money sent home by overseas workers to help support their families, have become the single most important source of foreign exchange for the Philippine economy and a significant source of income for recipient families.

The government estimates the number of overseas Filipino workers at 10 million, accounting for one-tenth of the country's population. ― Bernama