A sign is seen above the entrance to an HSBC bank branch in Manhattan in New York. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Feb 18 — HSBC plans to cut 15 per cent of its global workforce as it embarks on a radical cost-cutting plan, the banking giant’s interim chief said today.

“It’s fair to say that our direction of travel will be to move the current headcount of 235,000 to be closer to 200,000 over the next three years,” Noel Quinn told Bloomberg News in an interview. — AFP