European stock climb at open

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt June 4, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 6 — European stock markets rose at the start of trading today, extending a global rally as traders shrugged off coronavirus concerns.

In initial deals, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 won 0.6 per cent to 7,529.46 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 added 0.9 per cent to 13,592.94 points and the Paris CAC 40 climbed 1.0 per cent to 6,047.79.

“European markets are trading higher as investors have become less concerned about the outbreak of Coronavirus,” said Ava Trade analyst Naeem Aslam.

“There is an ample amount of optimism among traders that the global stocks have the ability to weather the hit.”

Asian markets rallied again Thursday despite the China virus claiming hundreds of lives and infecting tens of thousands, with investors welcoming strong US jobs data and Beijing’s decision to slash levies on US imports. — AFP