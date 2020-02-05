BNP Paribas boosts 2019 earnings

French bank BNP Paribas chief executive, Jean-Laurent Bonnafe, presents the 2019 results of the bank during a press conference, in Paris, on February 5, 2020. — AFP pic

Paris, Feb 5 — France’s top lender BNP Paribas reported today a near nine per cent rise in 2019 earnings, beating analyst forecasts after a strong last quarter.

The bank said net profit for the year rose 8.6 per cent to €8.17 billion (RM37.1 billion), ahead of analyst forecasts for €7.8 billion compiled by FactSet.

The core net banking product — the difference between interest paid on deposits and interest earned on loans — was up nearly 5.0 per cent at €44.6 billion.

For the three months to December alone, BNP said net profit jumped 28 per cent to €1.84 billion.

It said it produced “a good performance in 2019 thanks to our commercial dynamic and restructuring.”

For 2020, the bank said it expected a “moderate fall” in revenues at its retail bank given persistently low interest rates but it would aim to offset this by gains in its specialist units such as Arval, its long-term vehicle hire business.

It also expects a gain of €500 million on the sale of properties.

BNP’s finance and investment business meanwhile reported revenues of €12 billion last year, up 12 per cent, in marked contrast with its domestic and European rivals. — AFP