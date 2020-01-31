Sapura Energy appoints PNB president Abdul Jalil as chairman

Sapura Energy said Abdul Jalil Abdul Rasheed replaces Datuk Hamzah Bakar who served as a board member of SapuraCrest Petroleum since July 4, 2003 and was Sapura Energy chairman since December 9, 2011. — sapuraenergy.com pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Sapura Energy Bhd has appointed Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) president and group chief executive Abdul Jalil Abdul Rasheed as its non-independent non-executive chairman effective February 1, 2020.

In a statement today, Sapura Energy said Abdul Jalil replaces Datuk Hamzah Bakar who served as a board member of SapuraCrest Petroleum since July 4, 2003 and was Sapura Energy chairman since December 9, 2011.

The company also announced the appointment of Syed Ali Syed Salem Alsagoff, a nominee director of PNB, as non-independent non-executive director effective February 1, 2020.

Following the change in the chairmanship of the board, Abdul Jalil also assumes chairmanship of the Board Remuneration Committee, taking over from Hamzah.

Datuk Ramlan Abdul Rashid succeeds Hamzah as Long-Term Incentive Plan Committee chairman, while Datuk Muhamad Noor Hamid replaces Hamzah as Board Nomination Committee member.

In his tribute to Hamzah, Sapura Energy president and group chief executive officer Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin said his vast experience, wise counsel and passion for excellence had guided the company through challenging times and various corporate exercises.

On Abdul Jalil’s appointment, Shahril said the company expects the new chairman to inject fresh ideas, deep capital market knowledge and a varied set of competencies into the board.

“His background and wealth of experience will be instrumental in steering Sapura Energy into a bright future. We have full confidence in him and his ability to take the company into its next exciting chapter of growth,” he said.

Sapura Energy is one of PNB’s key strategic companies, in which PNB and its associated funds collectively own a 40 per cent stake. — Bernama