Public Mutual declares distributions of more than RM64m for five funds

A woman walks past a branch of Public Bank in Petaling Jaya October 3, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Public Mutual, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Public Bank, today declared distributions amounting to more than RM64 million for five funds for the financial year ended January 31, 2020.

The gross distributions include 5.0 sen per unit for Public Money Market Fund, 4.25 sen per unit for Public Enhanced Bond Fund, 1.5 sen per unit for Public Index Fund, 0.5 sen per unit for Public Islamic Optimal Growth Fund and 0.4 sen per unit for PB Dividend Builder Equity Fund.

In a statement today, Public Mutual said Public Index Fund and Public Enhanced Bond Fund are open for EPF Members Investment Scheme.

“The Public Series of Funds are distributed by Public Mutual’s unit trust consultants while the PB Series of Funds are distributed via Public Bank branches nationwide,” it said.

Public Mutual is Malaysia’s largest private unit trust company with more than 140 unit trust funds under its management.

It is also an approved Private Retirement Scheme (PRS) provider, managing nine PRS funds.

The company, which has a total of 31 branches/customer service centres nationwide, managed RM86.6 billion of funds as at end-December 2019. — Bernama