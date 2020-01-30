Roche sees net profits rise by a third in 2019

Roche today posted a steep hike in 2019 net profit, boosted by strong sales of new treatments, which offset stark challenges facing the company’s previously top-performing cancer drugs. — Reuters pic

ZURICH, Jan 30 — Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche today posted a steep hike in 2019 net profit, boosted by strong sales of new treatments, which offset stark challenges facing the company’s previously top-performing cancer drugs.

The world’s largest maker of cancer drugs raked in a net profit last year of 14.1 billion Swiss francs (RM59.2 billion), marking a 30-per cent-hike compared to 2018.

Roche meanwhile reported sales up eight per cent at 61.4 billion Swiss francs, amid particularly strong results for its multiple sclerosis medicine Ocrevus and haemophilia drug Hemlibra, along with cancer medicines Tecentriq and Perjeta.

The company also hailed the “strong uptake” of newly introduced medicines, which brought in sales of 5.4 billion francs.

This more than offset the blow dealt by growing so-called biosimilars competition, after patents on several of its top-performing cancer treatments, including MabThera/Rituxan and Herceptin, expired.

In Europe and Japan alone, those drugs were hit by a 1.2-billion-franc decline in sales last year, Roche said.

Company chief Severin Schwan was upbeat about what he described as “excellent operating results”.

“Based on the progress made in rejuvenating our portfolio, Roche is very well positioned to grow going forward,” he said in a statement.

Schwan said the company expected to see sales growth of between one and five per cent, “in spite of the even greater impact of the competition from biosimilars.”

Following the news, Roche saw its share price inch up 0.25 per cent to 326.40 Swiss francs in mid-morning trade as the Swiss stock exchange’s main SMI index slipped 0.74 per cent. — AFP