Apple, Broadcom ordered to pay US$1.1b for patent infringement

Apple was ordered to pay US$837 million to the California Institute of Technology. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 — A Los Angeles jury yesterday ordered Apple and Broadcom to pay US$1.1 billion to a university in California for infringing on four Wi-Fi technology patents.

Apple was ordered to pay US$837 million and Broadcom must pay US$270 million to the California Institute of Technology. This is thought to be one of the largest patent verdicts ever.

Caltech, as the university located near Los Angeles is known, had sued both tech giants in 2016 alleging that Apple products including iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches used Broadcom components that infringed on Caltech patents.

Both Apple and Broadcom indicated they planned to appeal the verdict.

“Caltech appreciates the jury’s thoughtful attention throughout the trial,” the university said in a statement to AFP. “We are pleased the jury found that Apple and Broadcom infringed Caltech patents.

“As a nonprofit institution of higher education, Caltech is committed to protecting its intellectual property in furtherance of its mission to expand human knowledge and benefit society through research integrated with education.” — AFP