Saudi chemical giant Sabic records rare loss as prices sag

RIYADH, Jan 29 — Saudi petrochemicals giant Sabic said today it posted a rare loss in the fourth quarter of last year, due to low prices and the allocation of a huge emergency provision.

Sabic, the second-largest listed firm in the kingdom after oil giant Aramco, said it posted a loss of US$192 million (RM783.4 million0 in the last three months of 2019 after its revenues fell by 18.5 per cent.

The company, in which Aramco acquired a 70-per cent stake for US$69 billion last year, said it has also made a US$747 million impairment provision in support of one of its affiliates which is undergoing restructuring.

Sabic posted a profit of US$859 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

“Despite an uptick in Brent oil prices in the fourth quarter, the results were negatively impacted by a further decline in petrochemical prices driven by oversupply in the key products and slowing global growth coupled with seasonal impacts,” the company said in a statement.

For the whole of 2019, Sabic net profit dropped a massive 74 per cent, the company said, also citing lower prices and allocation of emergency provisions.

The company said it posted a net profit of US$1.5 billion in 2019 compared to US$5.74 billion in the previous year.

Its revenues dropped almost 19 per cent to US$32.5 billion last year from US$40.1 billion in 2018.

“The petrochemical industry was negatively impacted in 2019 by additional new supply in key products coming on-stream coupled with a moderation in global growth compared to 2018,” Sabic CEO Yousef Abdullah al-Benyan said in a statement. — AFP