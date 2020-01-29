Bursa Malaysia Derivatives breaks trading volume records

Total daily trading volume at the exchange hit an all-time high of 140,945 contracts traded yesterday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Bhd’s (BMD) futures exchange achieved two new records yesterday, including the highest number of contracts traded in a day.

Total daily trading volume at the exchange hit an all-time high of 140,945 contracts traded, surpassing the previous record of 133,192 contracts traded on August 25, 2015, Bursa Malaysia said in a statement today.

In addition, the crude palm oil futures (FCPO) contracts recorded its highest daily trading volume with 107,062 contracts traded, breaking the previous record of 97,813 contracts traded on February 22, 2017.

“These new all-time high milestones are attributed to the strong growth in futures trading as well as the uncertainties caused by the recent political and health issues globally.

“The growth in trading volume is a validation of the trust and confidence by global and domestic traders of BMD’s product offerings in managing price and risk exposures on its platform,” BMD acting chief executive officer Samuel Ho said. — Bernama