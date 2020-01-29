British rail franchise to be renationalised

A Northern Rail train leaves Stockport railway station in Stockport June 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 29 — Britain’s government said today it would take back control of most rail services in northern England after nearly two years of complaints about the company struggling to serve the region.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he would terminate the franchise with Northern, part of the Arriva group owned by German firm Deutsche Bahn, from March 1.

It is the second such re-nationalisation in two years, after the 2018 termination of the Virgin Trains East Coast contract, and follows a host of problems on the line.

“The Northern rail franchise will be taken into public ownership and the government will begin operating services,” Shapps said in a written statement to parliament.

“I am determined that Northern passengers see real and tangible improvements across the network as soon as possible.”

Northern, which carries tens of thousands of passengers a day, has been in the firing line following the chaotic introduction of new timetables in May 2018, which saw hundreds of its daily train services cancelled.

Punctuality and reliability problems have also plagued the network.

A government-controlled “operator of last resort”, which already runs the rebranded east coast line, will take over the Northern franchise.

The ASLEF trade union, which represents many railway workers, welcomed the move but warned the government needed “a clear, long-term, strategic vision”.

ASLEF general secretary Mick Whelan also called for more investment, arguing that the north of England had received far less than the south.

Opposition Labour MP Yvette Cooper said it was “about time” the franchise was brought back under government control, and also called for more investment. — AFP