PG&E strikes deal with creditors over restructuring

A PG&E truck carrying an American Flag drives past other trucks in Paradise, California November 21, 2018. — Reuters file pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 23 ― Bankrupt California power producer PG&E Corp said yesterday it had reached a deal on its restructuring with creditors, who were pushing for a rival plan.

PG&E said its creditors, led by Elliott Management and Pacific Investment Management Co, would drop their reorganisation plan and support PG&E's proposal, pending approval by a bankruptcy court.

The bondholders had previously opposed PG&E's reorganisation plan and in December came out with an updated proposal that included a sweetened offer to California wildfire victims, no debt at the reorganised holding company and a new board with residents from California forming the majority of directors.

New notes to be issued under PG&E's plan will save its customers about US$1 billion, the company said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom yesterday reiterated his objection to the bankrupt utility's restructuring plan, adding that the company has not done enough to address the concerns that he had raised last month.

PG&E filed for Chapter 11 protection in January, citing potential liabilities in excess of US$30 billion from deadly wildfires in 2017 and 2018 linked to its equipment.

Separately, it came under renewed criticism last year for precautionary power outages to guard against the risk of wildfires posed by extremely dry and windy weather. ― Reuters