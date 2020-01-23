Petronas group CEO among top global Brand Guardians for 2020

Petronas president and group chief executive officer Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin was globally ranked 58th in this year’s list, up from 93rd in the previous year. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Petronas president and group chief executive officer Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin has once again been recognised as the only Asean CEO and sole Oil & Gas CEO from Asia in the list of 100 best global Brand Guardians for 2020 by Brand Finance, the world’s leading brand valuation authority.

In a statement today, Petronas said Wan Zulkiflee was globally ranked 58th in this year’s list, up from 93rd in the previous year.

“He received the recognition from Brand Finance due to his far-sighted stewardship of the company in matters of business, brand and sustainability as well as prudent management in steering the national oil and gas company and industry forward,” said the statement.

Other eminent business leaders in the Brand Guardians 2020 list include LVMH’s Bernard Arnault, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Shell’s Ben van Beurden.

Petronas was also recognised as Asean’s most valuable brand again, with the highest Brand Value (BV) growth across all regional brands in the Global 500 at US$15.2 billion.

Brand Finance mainly attributed this recognition to the company’s stronger business performance, as well as a strong, positive forecast, said the statement.

This recognition complements Petronas’ climb up this year’s Top 500 Most Valuable Brands list to number 120 from number 130 the previous year.

Brand Finance CEO David Haigh said: “Petronas, along with all the Oil & Gas giants, is facing persistent market volatility. In facing the challenges, the company has clearly set its intentions to strive towards delivering energy solutions in a more sustainable manner while strengthening its resiliency and continuing to be agile.”

Based on the world’s top companies by portfolio brand value, the Brand Guardianship Index rates CEOs to capture how well they measure up as brand managers and ambassadors. Similar to its Brand Strength Index, Brand Finance’s new metric score of 0-100 considers multiple inputs reflecting CEOs’ success in investment, guardian equity and performance.

The 2020 iteration of the Brand Finance Global 500 report on the world’s most valuable brands across all sectors and countries was announced today at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. — Bernama