Expo 2020 Dubai an opportunity for Selangor to draw investments, says state investment chief

SHAH ALAM, Jan 22 — Selangor’s participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai in March next year will provide the state with the chance to showcase its advantages and strengths to attract more investments into the country.

State Investment, Industry and Commerce and Small and Medium Enterprises committee chairman Datuk Teng Chang Khim said the expo would give the state a platform to strengthen its relations, as well as sharing of ideas with 192 participating countries.

“At this time, we haven’t decided on how many companies that we want to bring with us to the expo as well as the targeted business and investment value that we want to achieve because it is still too early,” he said.

He told this to reporters after witnessing the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony to confirm Selongor’s participation in the expo.

The MoU was signed by Selangor state government’s subsidiary, Invest Selangor Bhd and Malaysia Green Technology Corporation (GreenTech Malaysia) as the expo’s implementing agency.

Invest Selangor was represented by its chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Hasan Azhari Idris while GreenTech Malaysia was represented by its CEO Shamsul Bahar Mohd Nor.

Teng said at the expo, the state government would be focusing on five clusters that could boost the investment in the state, namely transportation equipment, electrical and electronics, food and beverages, life sciences and machinery.

“I have requested all related agencies to come up with ideas on what to showcase at the expo and from that, we will decide on the content of our showcase,” he said.

He added that the five clusters were chosen based on studies that were conducted by the committee which showed that the clusters are related and in line with the current technological development and Industrial Revolution 4.0.

Themed “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, the expo will run for six months beginning on Oct 20 this year to April 10 next year and is anticipated to attract millions of visitors.

Selangor is scheduled to participate in the 24th week of the expo, beginning from Mac 28 to April 3 next year.

Apart from Selangor, the expo will also be participated by Johor, Penang, Pahang, Melaka and Sabah. — Bernama