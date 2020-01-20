Northport welcomes first LSFO shipment at Southport terminal

File picture shows a man being silhouetted as he fishes near Northport in Klang outside Kuala Lumpur June 7, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Northport (Malaysia) Bhd has welcomed the arrival of the first shipment of IMO 2020-compliant Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (LSFO) at its Southpoint terminal, thus becoming the first facility in Port Klang to supply the IMO 2020-compliant marine fuel.

Northport chief executive officer Datuk Azman Shah Mohd Yusof and Port Klang Authority assistant general manager, operations and regulatory Capt. Kamal Ariffin Idris were present to witness the discharging of LSFO from a bunker vessel, MT Straits Energy, into dedicated storage tanks in Southpoint.

Azman said as one of the major ports in Malaysia, Northport has been playing its role through various environmentally-friendly programmes, with the LSFO bunkering programme service operations one of the initiatives adopted by the port.

Northport has provided a facility at its Southpoint terminal operated by licensed bunker operator Ombak Suria Sdn Bhd to ensure that LSFO is made available to be supplied to vessels in Port Klang.

In the next few weeks, Ombak Suria and other relevant authorities will be performing due diligence to ensure the safety, product quality and best practices in bunker operations before commencing any bunkering activities and supplies to the shipping lines.

“It is only fitting that Southpoint, being the oldest terminal in Port Klang, became the first facility to offer LSFO, chalking yet another milestone in its 119-year history,” said Azman in a statement today.

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has set Jan 1, 2020 for vessels to comply with low sulphur fuel oil requirements.

The implementation, which requires all vessels to use fuel with only 0.5 per cent sulphur content against 3.5 per cent prior to the deadline, demonstrates a clear commitment by IMO towards ensuring that the shipping industry meets its environmental obligations. — Bernama