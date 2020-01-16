India, US closer to resolving some trade issues, says minister

India and the US have been locked in trade disputes for months, slapping higher tariffs on each other’s products and the US withdrawing a key concession to India. — Reuters pic

NEW DELHI, Jan 16 — India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said New Delhi was in advanced stages to resolve some of the ongoing trade issues with Washington and was keen to expand ties further including a free trade pact.

“With the US we are at an advanced stage of dialogue to sort out some of the pressing issues,” Goyal said at a security conference in New Delhi.

The two countries have been locked in trade disputes for months, slapping higher tariffs on each other’s products and the US withdrawing a key concession to India.

India was also in talks with the European Union to move towards free trade agreements, Goyal said.

“As far as the EU is concerned, we are waiting for the EU to take charge,” the commerce minister said. “We are very keen to pursue the dialogue further.” — Reuters