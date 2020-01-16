India denies curbs on imports from Malaysia

India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal denied that the country has imposed or is contemplating curbs on imports from Malaysia. — AFP pic

NEW DELHI, Jan 16 — India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal denied that the country has imposed any curbs on imports from Malaysia.

“I don’t think we have put any curbs on imports from Malaysia or Turkey, neither are we contemplating it,” the Indian minister said while speaking at the Raisina Dialogue annual conference in New Delhi today.

He said this in response to media reports, which cited unnamed sources, that the Indian government was planning to curb imports from Malaysia and Turkey because of their stance on the Kashmir issue.

Malaysia enjoys a trade surplus with India, whereas Turkey has a trade deficit.

India has imposed restrictions on importing refined palm oil — a move which is likely to affect Malaysian exporters more than those from Indonesia, another major global palm oil exporter.

Goyal denied the measure was designed against Malaysia.

“Any curbs that we have put in apply to all countries uniformly,” he added. — Bernama