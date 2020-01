The US Treasury Department yesterday removed its designation of China as a currency manipulator ahead of the planned signing of a trade deal between them tomorrow. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Jan 14 — China’s Foreign Ministry said today that China would keep its currency basically stable.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

The US Treasury Department yesterday removed its designation of China as a currency manipulator ahead of the planned signing of a trade deal between them tomorrow. — Reuters