Ministry to hold business coaching and enhancement programmes for 980 existing entrepreneurs

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — The Entrepreneur Development Ministry (MED) through its agency Institut Keusahawanan Negara (INSKEN) will hold 32 INSKEN Business Coaching (IBC) and Business Enhancement Programmes (BEP) in 2020.

In a joint statement, MED and ISKEN said the programmes are aimed at 980 existing entrepreneurs who wish to take their business to the next level.

The businesses comprise spas, post-natal care, homestays, bakeries, laundromats, car washes, tailoring, wedding planners, cafes and restaurants, supermarket stalls, and car workshops.

The four-month-long IBC and BEP programmes have been offered since 2017 by industry players in collaboration with BisKaunselor INSKEN.

“In 2019, 62 per cent of IBC and 51 per cent of BEP graduates increased their sales and revenue by at least 20 per cent.

“The participants also created 176 job opportunities,” the statement said, adding INSKEN focuses on outcome-based programmes with each participant’s revenue and workforce monitored monthly through the INSKEN IPRO application.

“INSKEN will also conduct 24 programmes for potential entrepreneurs including the three-day INSKEN Industry-Based Training series where participants get guidance on how to start a business.

“INSKEN also plans to hold roadshows nationwide through INSKEN Business Outreach comprising seminars on Industry 4.0, beginning on Jan 23 in Shah Alam, Selangor and later at seven other locations including in Sabah and Sarawak, with the aim of training 3,500 participants,” it said.

In 2020, INSKEN plans to hold 300 entrepreneur training sessions for a total of 13,880 participants, it added. — Bernama