London’s Crossrail delayed to summer 2021, Heathrow link to 2022

Queen Elizabeth unveils the new roundel for the Crossrail line that will be known as the Elizabeth line at the Bond Street Crossrail station construction site in London, February 23, 2016. — AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 10 — London’s delayed multi-billion-pound Crossrail train line will open its central section in summer 2021, the British capital’s transport operator said today, slightly ahead of recent forecasts.

Transport for London (TfL) said Crossrail Limited, the company responsible for the project which is over-budget and three years behind schedule, expects the Elizabeth line between Paddington and Abbey Wood to open in Summer 2021.

The line running from Reading to the west of London, on to Heathrow Airport and central London will open in mid-2022.

The US$23 billion (RM93.7 billion) Crossrail project was originally due to be opened by Queen Elizabeth in December 2018 but has been repeatedly delayed by problems with safety testing and signalling systems.

Rebranded as the Elizabeth Line in 2016, Crossrail is expected to carry about 200 million passengers a year and alleviate pressure on London’s 19th century underground network, known as the Tube.

“I know that Londoners are deeply frustrated by the delays to the Elizabeth line and we are doing everything we can to get this railway finished and open,” Crossrail Chief Executive Mark Wild said. — Reuters