HP says Xerox securing financing not basis for takeover talks

The company logo for Xerox is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, March 11, 2019. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Jan 9 — HP Inc said yesterday that Xerox Holdings Corp securing financing for its US$33.5 billion takeover offer for the personal computer maker is not a basis for a discussion and reiterated that the proposal still undervalues the company.

The US-based printer maker had said on Monday it secured US$24 billion in financing for the proposal, a deal that HP is opposing.

“Your letter dated January 6, 2020 regarding financing does not address the key issue — that Xerox’s proposal significantly undervalues HP — and is not a basis for discussion,” the company said in a letter to Xerox yesterday.

Xerox had offered HP shareholders US$22 per share, involving US$17 in cash and 0.137 Xerox share for each HP share, according to a November 5, 2019 letter.

HP had said in November it was open to exploring a bid for Xerox, stating that it recognises the potential benefits of consolidation.

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who has a 4.2% stake in HP and a 10.9% stake in Xerox, and has been pushing for a merger, was not immediately available for comment.

Xerox was also not immediately available to comment on the letter. — Reuters