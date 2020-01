The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, December 29, 2017. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Jan 9 — European stocks jumped higher at the start of trading today, joining a global rally as investors welcome indications that Iran and United States want to avoid a conflict.

Ten minutes into trading London’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index had gained 0.4 per cent to 7,604.39 points, the DAX 20 in Frankfurt shot 1.2 per cent higher to 13,478.75 and the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.6 per cent to 6,064.75. — AFP