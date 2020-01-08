IATA: Air freight demand down 1.1pc in November 2019

The fourth quarter is usually air cargo's peak season. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Demand for global air freight, measured in freight tonne kilometres (FTKs), decreased by 1.1 per cent in November 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, according to data by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

This marked the thirteenth consecutive month of year-on-year declines in freight volumes.

IATA director general and chief executive officer Alexandre de Juniac said the decline, however, was better than the 3.5 per cent decline posted in October.

“But it is a big disappointment considering that the fourth quarter is usually air cargo’s peak season.

“Looking forward, signs of a thawing in the United States (US)-China trade tensions are good news but trading conditions at present remain very challenging,” he said in a statement today.

According to the data, November’s performance was the best in eight months, despite the decline in demand, with the slowest year-on-year rate of contraction recorded since March 2019.

In part, November’s outcome reflects the growing importance of large e-commerce events such as Singles Day in Asia and Black Friday, the association said

While international e-commerce continues to grow, overall air cargo demand continues to face headwinds from the effects of the trade war between the US and China, the deterioration in world trade, and a broad-based slowing in global economic growth, it noted. — Bernama



