Alphabet, Amazon keep S&P afloat as Middle East tensions persist

NEW YORK, Jan 7 ― Gains for internet giants Amazon and Alphabet helped Wall Street's S&P 500 index steady following early losses yesterday sparked by rising tensions in the Middle East.

After opening about half a percent lower, the benchmark index was trading nearly flat by afternoon trading, helped by high-growth names such as Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc , Facebook Inc and Netflix Inc.

Alphabet rose 2.2 per cent after Pivotal Research upgraded the stock to “buy”, while Salesforce.com Inc gained 3.1 per cent after RBC named the business software provider as its “top pick”.

After ending 2019 on a strong note, Wall Street's main indexes came off record highs as Friday's US airstrike in Baghdad raised the threat of a new conflagration in the Middle East.

“The best way to describe it (Monday's market move) would be tentative, because the markets are down very modestly given the geopolitical turmoil,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

“Historically these type of things don't cause long-term impact on the market, but it depends on how severe it gets and how long it lasts.”

At 1.13pm ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 28.81 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 28,606.07, the S&P 500 was up 2.26 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 3,237.11 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 21.24 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 9,042.01.

Investors sold some of 2019's star performers including chipmakers. The Philadelphia semiconductor index, which surged about 60 per cent last year, was down 1.2 per cent.

Big lenders, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp and Morgan Stanley, were down between 0.1 per cent and 0.5 per cent, as US Treasury yields fell.

Boeing Co fell 0.4 per cent. A Wall Street Journal report said the planemaker was considering plans to raise more debt to bolster its finances after the grounding of its 737 MAX jet.

The energy index rose 0.4 per cent as Brent crude futures topped US$70 per barrel after Trump threatened sanctions on Iraq if US troops were forced to withdraw from the country.

The communication services index was the top gainer among the major S&P subsectors, up 0.9 per cent, lifted by Alphabet.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.09-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.03-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 16 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 54 new highs and 22 new lows. ― Reuters