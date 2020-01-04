Bursa Malaysia likely to stay above 1,600 next week despite US-Iran tensions

During the holiday-shortened week, the local bourse was traded mostly higher on window-dressing and New Year bargain-hunting activities. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Bursa Malaysia is likely to trade in a tight range between 1,610 and 1,620 next week amid brewing tensions between the United States (US) and Iran.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of research Vincent Lau said investors would choose to adopt a wait-and-see approach next week after yesterday’s US airstrike that killed an Iranian top general in Iraq.

“Unless the US-Middle East tensions escalate into a full-scale war, we expect the key index to remain above 1,600 points next week, with the support level standing at 1,605,” he told Bernama.

Lau is also optimistic that buying interest in energy-related stocks, as well as small-cap and penny stocks, would persist next week due to bargain-hunting activities.

Meanwhile, AxiTrader chief Asia market strategist Stephen Innes believed the higher crude oil prices would remain supportive of the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI), keeping it from wandering too far below the 1,600-point next week.

“But I worry if we get a full-blown escalation—that risk aversion could trigger a more intense sell-off and much higher crude oil prices which would be harmful to global growth,” he cautioned.

Reuters reported that crude oil prices surged more than four per cent last Friday following news that the US had killed General Qasem Soleimani, fanning fresh fears of a conflict in the crude-rich region.

On Friday, the FBM KLCI ended 8.88 points higher at 1,611.38, thanks to the rise in crude prices which spurred buying across the board, especially in energy-related stocks.

During the holiday-shortened week, the local bourse was traded mostly higher on window-dressing and New Year bargain-hunting activities.

The market was closed on Wednesday for New Year’s Day. On New Year’s Eve, the key index finished at its intraday low of 1,588.76 due to year-end profit-taking.

On a Friday-to-Friday basis, the FBM KLCI gained 0.77 point to 1,611.38 from 1,610.61 previously.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index increased 44.91 points to 11,475.50, the FBMT 100 Index advanced 40.26 points to 11,266.92, the FBM 70 jumped 194.46 points to 14,377.49, the FBM ACE Index surged 300.81 points to 5,426.07 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 49.27 points to 12,104.30.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index improved 37.20 points to 15,685.74, the Plantation Index was 95.87 points higher at 7,810.20 and the Industrial Products and Services Index perked 2.18 points to 155.96.

Weekly turnover surged to 11.58 billion units worth RM7.60 billion versus 7.66 billion units worth RM5.05 billion in the previous week.

Main Market volume advanced to 8.49 billion shares valued at RM6.85 billion from 5.58 billion shares valued at RM4.54 billion before.

Warrants turnover widened to 933.45 million units worth RM161.52 million compared with 835.48 million units valued at RM137.16 million previously.

The ACE Market volume leapt to 2.09 billion shares valued at RM587.24 million from 1.24 billion units valued at RM369.61 million in the previous week. — Bernama