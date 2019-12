BNM: Malaysia’s reserves at US$103.17b at end-Nov 2019

In a statement today, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said other foreign currency assets amounted to US$61.8 million. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 ― Malaysia’s reserves remained usable as at end-November 2019, with official reserve assets at US$103.17 billion (RM422.31), in accordance with the International Monetary Fund’s Special Data Dissemination Standard (IMF SDDS) format.

In a statement today, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said other foreign currency assets amounted to US$61.8 million.

“For the next 12 months, the pre-determined short-term outflows of foreign currency loans, securities and deposits, which include among others, scheduled repayment of external borrowings by the government and repayment arising from the maturity of foreign currency Bank Negara Interbank Bills, amount to US$4.98 billion,” it said.

The central bank said the short forward positions amounted to US$13.27 billion as at end-November 2019, reflecting the management of ringgit liquidity in the money market.

In line with the practice adopted since April 2006, it said the data excluded projected foreign currency inflows arising from interest income and the drawdown of project loans amounting to US$2.57 billion in the next 12 months.

“The only contingent short-term net drain on foreign currency assets are Government guarantees of foreign currency debt due within one year, amounting to US$336.6 million,” it said.

According to BNM, there were no foreign currency loans with embedded options, no undrawn, unconditional credit lines provided by or to other central banks, international organisations, banks and other financial institutions.

“The BNM also does not engage in foreign currency options vis-à-vis the ringgit,” it added. ― Bernama