Former China Sinochem VP sentenced to 11.5 years prison for graft

A man walks out of a Sinochem office building in Beijing, China February 21, 2017. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 24 — A former senior executive at China's state-run Sinochem Group was sentenced today to 11-and-a-half years in prison for taking bribes, a court in eastern Shandong province said.

Du Keping, a vice president at the chemicals and oil firm until April 2017, was found guilty of taking 12.66 million yuan (RM7.5 million) worth of bribes, according to a statement on the Wechat account of the Shandong High People's Court.

Du was formerly head of Sinochem's fertiliser business and president of Sinochem Hongkong Holdings Co Ltd.

A Sinochem Group spokesman declined to comment on the matter. — Reuters