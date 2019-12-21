Russia, Ukraine outline terms for five-year gas transit deal to end row

Under the new agreement, Russia’s Gazprom would use an agent to book the transit of 225 billion cubic metres (bcm) of the fuel via Ukraine over five years. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Dec 21 — Russia and Ukraine announced terms of a new gas transit deal today, under which Moscow will supply Europe for at least another five years via its former Soviet neighbour and which will a US$2.9 billion (RM12 billion) payment to Kiev to end a legal row.

The deal is a major breakthrough for the both countries which have seeking to resolve their disputes over Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region and the Crimea peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Under the new agreement, Russia’s Gazprom, which supplies over a third of Europe’s gas needs, would use an agent to book the transit of 225 billion cubic metres (bcm) of the fuel via Ukraine over five years.

Of the total 225 bcm, 65 bcm would be shipped in 2020, falling to 40 bcm in 2021 and in each of the subsequent years, Gazprom said. The Russian gas company would also pay Ukraine the US$2.9 billion, part of the settlement, before December 29.

In exchange, Ukraine is expected to sign a legal settlement and withdraw all outstanding claims also before December 29, aiming to resolve the issue before the existing supply deal expires.

The presidents of Russia and Ukraine had met in Paris on December 9 to discuss options for the Donbass settlement and terms for the new gas transit deal. The talks, known as the Normandy summit, were brokered by France and Germany.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel said today that, under the new deal, both parties had an option to extend the five-year term by another 10 years. He added that the transmission tariff for the Russian gas would rise. — Reuters