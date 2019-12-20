Over 140,000 people employed through JobsMalaysia this year

JobsMalaysia has found placing in various sectors for 146,203 people between January and November this year, according to the Department of Labour. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — JobsMalaysia, the main portal for jobs market in the country, has found placing in various sectors for 146,203 people between January and November this year, according to the Department of Labour.

It said 30 per cent (43,271) of the occupations were high-skilled occupations while 36 per cent (53,008) were mid-skilled and 34 per cent (49,924) were low-skilled.

“The placement according to the Malaysia Standard Classification of Occupations 2008 for high-skilled job category is at managerial, professional, technical and associate professional level,” said the department here today.

The department said among the mid-skilled jobs were clerical, services and sales while low-skilled included operators and general workers.

As of November 31, a total of 922,336 vacancies have been advertised on the portal by 23,996 active employers. — Bernama