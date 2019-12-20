Google fined €150m by France

France’s competition authority today fined Google €150 million (RM691.8 million) for anti-competitive behaviour and for having unclear advertising on the Google Ads page. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Dec 20 — France’s competition authority today fined Google €150 million (RM691.8 million) for anti-competitive behaviour and for having unclear advertising on the Google Ads page.

The fine comes as France and other European countries maintain high levels of scrutiny on major US tech companies such as Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon, which are often criticised for having relatively low tax payments.

In September, Google agreed to pay close to €1 billion to French authorities to settle a fiscal fraud probe that began four years ago.

Google, which is the world’s biggest internet search engine, has also faced growing regulatory scrutiny about the content it promotes in search results and ads. — Reuters