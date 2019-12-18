Research banks maintains ‘buy’ call for Top Glove

Top Glove’s net profit for the quarter increased by 1.2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM111.4 million, while quarter-on-quarter, it improved by 39.2 per cent. — Picture courtesy of Top Glove Corporation

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — AmBank Research has maintained its “buy” call on Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Top Glove) with an unchanged fair value (FV) of RM5.12 per share, backed by the company’s expansionary plans and its continuous efforts to improve quality and operational efficiencies.

In a research note, it said the world’s largest rubber glove manufacturer’s performance for the first quarter of financial year 2020 (Q1 2020) was in line with its expectations.

Top Glove’s net profit for the quarter increased by 1.2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM111.4 million, while quarter-on-quarter, it improved by 39.2 per cent.

Affin Hwang Capital also reiterated its “buy” call on Top Glove, raising its target price (TP) to RM5.40 from RM5.20 previously as the Q1 2020 results were slightly ahead of its estimates.

“The improvement in earnings can be attributed to the higher sales volume and the recovery in margin, as competition in the latex segment has eased.

“We are expecting stronger quarters ahead, with new capacity expected to start contributing in the second half of 2020,” it said.

Meanwhile, Kenanga Research reiterated its ‘underperform’ call for the company, but revised its TP higher to RM4.25 from RM4.00 previously, following expectations of an uptick in nitrile demand to anchor growth in the subsequent quarters.

However, it said the group’s overall profitability is plagued with competitive pressure from low margin latex gloves and a slow recovery in its subsidiary, Aspion Sdn Bhd.

Public Investment Bank also maintained its “underperform” call, but maintained its TP at RM4.15.

As at 10.57am, the company’s share price gained 13 sen to RM4.78 with 4.63 million shares traded. — Bernama