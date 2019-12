The reflections of pedestrians are seen on a screen displaying the Hang Seng stock index in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2019. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Dec 16 — Hong Kong stocks dipped today as investors await the release of details after China and the US last week said they had finally hammered out a mini trade deal.

The Hang Seng index eased 0.65 per cent, or 179.67 points, to close at 27,508.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.56 per cent, or 16.71 points, to 2,984.39 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, added 1.56 per cent, or 25.86 points, to 1,686.41. — AFP