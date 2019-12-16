Cineworld bids US$2.1b for Canadian peer Cineplex

Workers repair a sign at a Cineworld cinema in Bradford, northern England, March 24, 2016. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 16 — British cinema chain Cineworld today said it had bid US$2.1 billion for Canadian peer Cineplex, as it looks to create the largest movie-theatre group in North America.

A tie-up would represent further major international expansion for Cineworld after striking a deal to buy US group Regal for a blockbuster fee two years ago.

“The combination of Cineplex and Regal will create the leading North American cinema operator with unrivalled scale and opportunity,” Cineworld chief executive Mooky Greidinger said in a statement today.

He added that the approach for Cineplex strengthens Cineworld’s “belief in the theatrical business, one of the most affordable out-of-home forms of entertainment”. — AFP