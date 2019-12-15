Shopback Malaysia’s 12/12 sale expects around RM500,000 worth of cashback this year

ShopBack Malaysia expects to give out around RM500,000 worth of cashback to its users for this year’s 12/12 sale, double the amount registered during the one-day sale festival in 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Cashback platform ShopBack Malaysia expects to give out around RM500,000 worth of cashback to its users for this year’s 12/12 sale, double the amount registered during the one-day sale festival in 2018.

In a statement, country general manager Eddy Han said it was interesting to know that the 12/12 sale event was growing to be as popular as the 11/11 Global Shopping Festival in the country with the total amount of traffic, customers and orders placed almost similar on both days.

As the leading cashback platform in the region, ShopBack partnered with more than 2,000 e-merchants, including 500 e-merchants operating in Malaysia, to reward up to 30 per cent cashback whenever shoppers went through the ShopBack web or app to make purchases.

The list of partner e-merchants includes Shopee, Lazada, Zalora, Alibaba’s group Taobao, Tmall and AliExpress, as well as Agoda, Booking.com and KLOOK.

“Besides cashback, ShopBack users also got exclusive voucher codes provided by e-merchants through ShopBack’s platform. In Malaysia, more than two million shoppers clicked through ShopBack before they visited any online store, and the company has rewarded over RM50 million worth of cashback to its local users,” he said.

According to ShopBack data, this year’s 12/12 sale surpassed the whole-day traffic of last year’s 12/12 sale in the second hour.

At the regional level, Indonesia and Malaysia led in terms of total spending amount and volume of purchases, with over 7,000 users on average making at least one order via ShopBack Malaysia every hour.

“In Malaysia, the top three popular stores on 12/12 are the same with 11/11. Once again, Lazada and Shopee appear as the top stores.

“Travel maintained as the category with the highest customer spending (value) per order. In total, ShopBack users made over RM2.5 million worth of hotel bookings within 24 hours on 12.12,” he added. — Bernama