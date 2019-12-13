Russia eyes temporary import curbs on Chinese citrus fruit

A vendor lies on oranges as he waits for customers at a market in Hefei, Anhui province, China, November 12, 2010. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Dec 13 — Russia’s agriculture safety watchdog may put temporary restrictions on imports of citrus fruit and potatoes from China after finding pests in several supplies, it said today.

Rosselkhoznadzor did not identify the type of pests discovered and said it would hold talks with China soon.

“Rosselkhoznadzor is not a supporter of the introduction of harsh measures. We assume the situation will be resolved in due course,” it added.

China supplied 151,200 tonnes of citrus and 38,600 tonnes of potato to Russia in January-November, according to the Russian service. — Reuters