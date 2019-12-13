Matrade to engage with 15,000 local companies via ED, EP programmes

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) plans to engage with 15,000 local companies next year via its Exporters Development (ED) and Export Promotion (EP) programmes.

Matrade deputy chief executive officer Sharimahton Mat Saleh said the corporation has outlined 315 ED and 72 EP programmes.

“The programmes focuses on creating more export champions in high-value sectors; utilisation of digital platforms; inclusiveness; tapping on current market trends and forging strategic collaborations,” she told a media briefing on the Matrade Annual Work Programme (AWP) 2020 here, today.

She said the ED programmes are specifically designed to equip Malaysian companies with the necessary knowledge and skills to develop their strategic advantage, with particular focus on promoting sustainability as stipulated in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

“Matrade will focus on promoting Malaysian companies involved in sustainability efforts to make Malaysia a source for sustainable products and services.

“Global marketplaces are demanding for more options in sustainable products or services. There is a growing trend among global retailers, distributors and sellers in sourcing products or services that emphasise on the well-being of the environment and society,” she added.

Going into 2020, Sharimahton said Matrade will be doubling its efforts to create more business opportunities for Malaysian companies, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and mid-tier companies (MTCs).

This, she said, will be done through strategic engagements with the public and private sector in Malaysia and overseas to identify new export opportunities in both conventional and emerging sectors.

Additionally, Matrade will also continue to add value to its signature ED programmes, namely eTRADE; Bumiputera, Women and Youth Exporters Development Programme; Mid-Tier Companies Development Programme; Mid-Tier Ramp Up Programme; and Large Corporation & SME Partnership Programme.

Aside from various trainings and seminars, it will also be organising its signature conferences, namely National Export Day and the Sustainability-Ready Exporters Conference.

On EP, Sharimahton said the programmes will include participation in international trade fairs and trade missions (Export Acceleration Mission and Trade & Investment Mission), as well as the business matching programme, International Sourcing Programme.

She said 58 per cent of the EP programmes will be held in Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) member countries such as China, the United States, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and Australia, in line with Malaysia’s role as the host for Apec 2020.

The EP programmes will focus on key export sectors such as services; building materials; aerospace and maritime; food and beverages; oil and gas; lifestyle as well as medical and pharmaceutical.

Matrade will also be organising the Malaysia International Halal Showcase from April 1-4, 2020 and the Kuala Lumpur International Aerospace Business Conference from June 23–25, 2020.

“Our engagements with companies will also be focusing on driving Malaysian SMEs and MTCs to be more prepared in areas such as sustainability, digital transformation, Internet of Things (IoT), Industrial Revolution 4.0 and Artificial Intelligence,” added Sharimahton. — Bernama